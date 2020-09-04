Three new cases of Covid-19 in the community in Auckland today

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, all of which are linked to Auckland's outbreak in August.

There are also two new cases in managed isolation today, bringing today's total new cases to five.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the new cases at a press conference today.

He said the two new imported cases were children of previously reported cases. They arrived from India on August 23 and are both under the age of 9.

There are now 82 people linked to the Auckland cluster in quarantine, including 59 positive cases and their families. The number is declining as people recover from the virus.

There are currently six people in hospital being treated with Covid-19 - one in Auckland City Hospital, one in Middlemore Hospital, two in North Shore Hospital and two in Waikato Hospital. Two people are in intensive care, one each in Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

There are currently 112 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand after five people recovered.

Of the active cases, 37 are of returnees in managed isolation and quarantine and 75 are linked to the community outbreak.

The total number of people to be confirmed with the illness in New Zealand is 1413.