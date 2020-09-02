TODAY |

Three new cases of Covid-19 in the Auckland community today

Source:  1 NEWS

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed there were also two other cases in managed isolation or quarantine. Source: 1 NEWS

There was also two new cases today in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, meaning the total new cases today is five.

All three of the community cases are linked to the Auckland cluster, and all are linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Church where there has been previous cases amongst the cluster.

All three had already been isolating, Dr Bloomfield said.

Now, 104 people, including 75 positive cases and their household contacts, linked to the Auckland cluster have been moved into quarantine. The number has decreased on previous days as early cases in the cluster have since recovered.

Mr Roskill Evangelical Fellowship’s leader told 1 NEWS today he has no knowledge of parishioners having met during lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

Of today new imported cases, one is a woman in her 30s who arrived from Dubai on August 28 and the second is a child who arrived from Uzbekistan via Dubai on August 28.

Both were staying at the Rydges accommodation in Hamilton but have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, along with other members of their bubble.

The new cases come on day three since Auckland moved to "Alert Level 2.5" from Level 3. The rest of the country remains at Level 2.

Today, there are seven people in hospital with the illness - one in Auckland City Hospital, two in Middlemore Hopsital, two in North Shore Hospital and two in Waikato Hospital. Two of those are in intensive care, one each at Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

The total number of active cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand today is 129 after eight people have recovered, all of which were part of the Auckland community outbreak.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began is 1406.

Yesterday, 10,934 tests were carried out, adding to a total of 777,560.

