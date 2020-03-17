Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand

The Ministry of Health has announced three new coronavirus cases in New Zealand today.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases here to 11.

All three cases are in people who have returned from overseas travel.

Two of the cases are among family members in Wellington who returned from the USA.

The other case is in Dunedin, where a man returned from Germany.

Full video: Ministry of Health announced three new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, taking total to 11

In the first two cases, a Wellington man in his 30s and his father in his 70s tested positive on their return from the USA.

The man in his 30s became unwell on the flight and his father became unwell the day after they arrived in New Zealand.

Neither of the men require hospital treatment and are self-isolating at home.

They travelled on American Airlines flight AA83 from Los Angeles to Auckland arriving in on Saturday March 14. They were in seats 4A and 10H.

They then travelled to Wellington on Air New Zealand flight 419 that same day. They were in seat numbers 1B and 1C.

Contact tracing is underway on these flights.

In terms of the man in Dunedin who recently arrived from Germany, he is in his 40s and was confirmed positive today.

He began showing symptoms five days after returning to New Zealand so no contract tracing is required on the flight which he took according to the Ministry of Health.

The man is at home in self-isolation along with two family members who are also showing symptoms.

One of those family members is a student at Logan Park High School.

If the student tests positive, the school has been advised to close for 48 hours while close contacts are traced and put into self-isolation.