Three motorcycles crash along Napier waterfront

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people are believed to be injured after a serious crash involving three motorcycles along Napier's waterfront today.

State Highway 51, Awatoto. Source: Google Maps

Police say they were called at around 11.45am after the three motorcycles crashed on State Highway 51, near the suburb of Awatoto.

It's believed three people are injured, one of them seriously and two others moderately, a police spokesperson says.

A portion of the road has been closed and diversions are in place.

People are asked to avoid the area if they can.

