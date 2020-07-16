Three more youths charged over spate of violent Hamilton robberies

Police have arrested and charged a further three young people over a recent spate of aggravated robberies in Hamilton.

Six young people in total have now been charged. Last week, three were charged and appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court in over five aggravated robberies in the city, according to Detective Sergeant Mary van Dongen.

Police say they believe those arrested today are responsible for a number of recent commercial burglaries in Hamilton.

They will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court this afternoon facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully taking motor vehicles and burglary.

Sergeant van Dongen says police believe all of hose responsible for the offences are now in custody.

It comes after a horrifying experience for a Hamilton liquor store worker last Wednesday as he was threatened during a robbery.

An employee at Thirsty Liquor was bashed and threatened with a machete in the robbery, while a neighbouring shop worker who tried to help was also attacked.

Thirsty Liquor shared CCTV of the brutal attack in an attempt to explain why the shop was closed early the day before.

Video from inside the store shows the worker exiting the chiller when a man in a hooded jacket and dark trackpants threatens him with a knife.