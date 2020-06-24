Three more Mongols gang leaders arrested today following yesterday's police raids

Three more Mongols gang leaders have been arrested today as police carried out search warrants in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty targeting the motorcycle gang, following police raids yesterday.

The Mongols MC patch.

Three more loaded AK47 and two MSSA (military-style semi-automatic) guns were located as part of the operation.

Police say the trio will appear in the Tauranga District Court today facing charges including unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, and participating in an organised crime group.

The AK47s (left) and the MP38 submachine gun (right) that was recovered yesterday. Source: NZ Police

Today’s arrests mean 17 people, ranging in age from 19 to 66, now face 263 charges, after nine people including the gang's senior leaders were charged following police raids yesterday.

The total number of guns seized over the past two days is 13 with one seized yesterday now confirmed as an MP38 submachine gun.

“Eighteen search warrants have now been conducted over the past two days as part of the final phase with police anticipating further arrests from Operation Silk,” Superintendent Greg Williams of the National Organised Crime Group said.

Police continued to ask the public for information about senior Mongols member Brodie Collins-Haskins of Auckland, who is facing several charges.