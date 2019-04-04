Three-month-old baby girl dies after car rolls into ditch in Northland

The baby's mother and her 10-year-old son were also in the car when the crash occurred on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, in Ahipara, at around 1pm today, police said.



Police say the baby was in a car seat in the front passenger seat at the time.



The mother was uninjured in the crash, while the boy is in a stable condition.



Members of the public assisted the family from the vehicle following the incident, 1 NEWS understands.

