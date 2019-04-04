TODAY |

Three-month-old baby girl dies after car rolls into ditch in Northland

Helen Castles, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A three-month-old baby girl has died after a car crashed and rolled into a ditch in the Far North this afternoon.

The baby's mother and her 10-year-old son were also in the car when the crash occurred on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, in Ahipara, at around 1pm today, police said.

Police say the baby was in a car seat in the front passenger seat at the time. 

The mother was uninjured in the crash, while the boy is in a stable condition.

Members of the public assisted the family from the vehicle following the incident, 1 NEWS understands. 

Two ambulance and two helicopters went to the scene, with one person airlifted to Northland Hospital in a serious condition, St John said.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, and police are investigating further.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and cordons are in place. 

New Zealand
Helen Castles
Accidents
