Three-month-old baby girl dies after car rolls into ditch in Northland

A three-month-old baby girl has died after a car crashed and rolled into a ditch in the Far North this afternoon.
The baby's mother and her 10-year-old son were also in the car when the crash occurred on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, in Ahipara, at around 1pm today, police said.
Police say the baby was in a car seat in the front passenger seat at the time.
The mother was uninjured in the crash, while the boy is in a stable condition.
Members of the public assisted the family from the vehicle following the incident, 1 NEWS understands.
Two ambulance and two helicopters went to the scene, with one person airlifted to Northland Hospital in a serious condition, St John said.
Speed was not a factor in the crash, and police are investigating further.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and cordons are in place.