Three men rescued after small boat capsizes near Auckland

Three men were rescued today after a boat capsize in Whangaparaoa, north of Auckland.

An image from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Source: Supplied

At 8.30am the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter winched one person from the small capsized boat, and the two other men were rescued by Coastguard.

The incident happened 3km north of Big Manly, Whangaparaoa.

Crewman/Co-Pilot Richard Selby said the men were in good health and a flight to the hospital was not required.