Three men at large after aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

Three men are on the loose after an aggravated burglary of a Mt Maunganui home in the early hours of this morning.

Police say they were alerted to the burglary at 4.20am at a house on Valley Road in the Tauranga suburb.

When police arrived at the house the trio, who were carrying weapons, ran from the house and got into a car.

A police pursuit then played out and the men pulled over near Blake Park and got into another car which police pursued to Maunganui Rd.

The men have then run from that vehicle and through Omanu Golf Club and along the side of the airport.

The area was cordoned and a dog unit and armed police patrols searched for the men for some time. The cordons have now been lifted.

Police say in a statement "the occupants of this address, a man and a woman, were not the intended subjects of this attack".

