Three men with gang connections charged with kidnapping and aggravated burglary in Invercargill

Source:  1 NEWS

Three men with gang connections have been charged with kidnapping and aggravated burglary in Invercargill today.

Source: File image

Police say the three men were arrested as it executed a number of search warrants in response to an aggravated burglary and kidnapping which took place on Thursday, November 19.

Three men aged 31, 36 and 39 have been charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping and are due to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

Police say their swift response to the offending shows this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated in the Southland community.

