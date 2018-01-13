 

Three men clung to chilly bin after small boat capsizes near Auckland

Three men clung to a chilly bin after their boat sank off the coast of Whangaparoa, north of Auckland.

At 8.30am the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter winched one person from the four-metre tinnie and the two other men were rescued by Coastguard. 

The incident happened 3km north of Big Manly, Whangaparaoa. 

Police, Coastguard and the Westpac rescue helicopter were alerted to their plight after one of the victims rang his wife.

Crewman/Co-Pilot Richard Selby said the men were in good health and a flight to the hospital was not required.

The men were left in the care of police.

All three men were wearing lifejackets and clung to debris after the tinnie sank, including a chilly bin.

It was unclear why the boat sank.

