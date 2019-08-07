Three men charged over Napier building supply burglaries

Three men have been charged in connection to a spate of building supply thefts in and around Napier during November and December last year.

Source: 1 NEWS

A large number of stolen building materials were discovered after police searched several properties in the Eskdale and Bayview area.

This comes after the same locations had been investigated by police late last month.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of receiving property.

While a 35-year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary and a 48-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property.

The three men are expected to appear at Napier District Court next Wednesday.