Three men charged over Hamilton heist, but $1.5m Goldie painting still missing

Three people have been charged with burglary in connection to a Hamilton art and antique heist, but a C. F. Goldie painting worth $1.5 million remains missing.

'Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing' by New Zealand artist C.F. Goldie. Source: NZ Police

Police said a search warrant was executed at an address in Hamilton on Saturday, and they recovered “a quantity of stolen property”.

They arrested three men, aged 41, 45 and 49. All are jointly charged with burglary, police said.

Police said the Goldie painting, titled Sleep ‘tis a Gentle Thing, however, remains outstanding.

A Koch & Bergfeld cutlery set was also taken in the heist, but police haven't confirmed whether this item had been found.

Charles Ninow, head of art at Webbs in Auckland, told 1 NEWS last week the painting was sold for $288,000 10 years ago, but he would expect it to fetch over $1.5 million at auction today.

An appeal continues for any information or possible sightings of the artwork.

Police ask anyone with information to call them on 105 and quote file 210103/2961.

Alternatively, people can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said they weren’t able to comment further because the matter was now before the courts.