Three men charged over bank card skimming targeting Auckland car parks

Three men have been charged over the skimming people's bank cards in Auckland car parks.

Credit card (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police say a man was found using a skimmed bank card at an ATM machine in Glen Eden last Thursday.

The 26-year-old was arrested and will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court.

The following morning police carried out search warrants at two Ranui properties over card skimming activities where people have allegedly attempted to use skimmed cards.

Two men, aged 33 and 50, were charged and are appearing in the Waitakere District Court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, Waitemata West Area Investigations Manager, says the skimmed cards are allegedly linked to skimming devices used at parking machines in Auckland and Waikato Hospitals earlier this year.

“In general, we advise people who use car parking sites to check the pay machine for any unusual devices or attachments in and around the card insert function, prior to inserting their cards.

"We encourage the use of contactless and digital payment technology where applicable as alternative safe payment options.

If people see anything unusual on the pay machine, do not use it and report to both car park management and to Police,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Williams.