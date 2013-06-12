Three men charged over Auckland Prison assault

Source:
Three men have been charged following an alleged assault at Auckland Prison on May 11.
The men, aged 20, 26 and 37, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They are due to appear in North Shore District Court on June 7 via video link.
