Three men charged over armed Auckland carjacking

Source:  1 NEWS

Three men have been charged over an armed Auckland carjacking yesterday, which left a mother and two young children with minor injuries. 

A child's car seat was left discarded near an incident in Ōpaheke.

At about 11am yesterday in Ōpaheke, south of Papakura, police tried to stop a vehicle, Inspector Kerry Watson told 1 NEWS.

The three people in the vehicle then travelled into the Redhill area. Watson said they then got out of the vehicle, allegedly with firearms, then allegedly dragged two people out of an SUV to steal it. 

Watson said the SUV eventually ended up T-boning a Holden Commodore while a mum and her two-year-old and a four-year-old were inside. 

In an update today, police said they yesterday arrested two 34-year-olds and a 33-year-old. 

Police also recovered two firearms, Watson said. 

A mother and her two young children were left with minor injuries.

All three men have been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and commission of a crime with a firearm. 

The three men are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police haven’t ruled out laying further charges. 


