 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Three men charged after an alleged assault at Wanaka's Puzzling World

share

Source:

NZN

Three Dunedin men have been charged with assaulting an Australian tourist who intervened in an incident where an Indian man was allegedly racially abused at Wanaka's Puzzling World.

Leaning tower at Wanaka's Puzzling World.

Source: 1 NEWS

Two men will appear in Dunedin District Court today and a third in Queenstown District Court later this month charged with violence and disorder offences, police say.

Police were called to the tourist attraction last month where it was believed the Australian man was assaulted for intervening in a racial verbal attack on another man. 

The tourist had since recovered from his injuries and and returned to Australia.

Police have been unable to find man who was allegedly racially abused. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:22
1
The Labour Minister said she had a sleepless night worrying about the safety of her parents in Tonga as the cyclone hit.

Live updates: NZ MP Jenny Salesa's family caught up in Tonga cyclone as Parliament House lies in ruins

2
The National leader will be spending this Waitangi day in Bluff, unlike the PM who will be in attendance.

Live: Bill English to address media amid National leadership speculation


00:15
3
Heart-breaking images of the previously sturdy Parliament House show the true power of Cyclone Gita.

Video: Raw footage shows Tonga's Parliament House flattened by Gita's fury

00:45
4
The Prime Minister said she just spoke to Winston Peters and Cyclone Gita relief funds for Tonga are "all signed off".

Jacinda Ardern - NZ 'all ready to go' for Tongan emergency relief

5
The Himawari weather satellite shows the cyclone’s path in the three hours to 6.20am New Zealand Time on February 12.

Nervous 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver tells of 'screaming' noise in Nuku'alofa- 'I've never experienced anything like this'

01:22
The Labour Minister said she had a sleepless night worrying about the safety of her parents in Tonga as the cyclone hit.

Live updates: NZ MP Jenny Salesa's family caught up in Tonga cyclone as Parliament House lies in ruins

Nuku'alofa residents are surveying the damage, with many already getting to work on cleaning up the mess.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 