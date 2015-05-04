Three men charged after an alleged assault at Wanaka's Puzzling World

Three Dunedin men have been charged with assaulting an Australian tourist who intervened in an incident where an Indian man was allegedly racially abused at Wanaka's Puzzling World.

Leaning tower at Wanaka's Puzzling World. Source: 1 NEWS

Two men will appear in Dunedin District Court today and a third in Queenstown District Court later this month charged with violence and disorder offences, police say.

Police were called to the tourist attraction last month where it was believed the Australian man was assaulted for intervening in a racial verbal attack on another man.

The tourist had since recovered from his injuries and and returned to Australia.