Three men arrested following Christchurch shooting

Three men have been arrested in relation to a shooting in Christchurch yesterday which left a man in critical condition, police say.

Two of the men were aged 27, the third 25.

Police said they were called to a scene near Hereford Street at 2pm yesterday where a man had suffered serious injuries as a result of a gunshot.

Police said they recovered a firearm they believed was used during the incident.

The person who was shot remains in hospital today in a stable condition.

Cordons and a scene guard have remained in place overnight.

No-one else is being sought in relation to the incident, police said.

But, witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to come forward by calling 105 and quoting event number P043733640.

All three men are due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.