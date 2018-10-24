Three men arrested following assault and attempted burglary in Christchurch

Three men have been arrested following an attempted burglary in Christcurch which saw one person assaulted.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to a report of someone acting suspiciously near a property in South New Brighton around 6.30 pm.

Once at the scene police say they found three men, one on the roof, one inside the property, and one in a car nearby.

During the incident, one male was assaulted.

All three men aged 19, 29 and 33 were charged with aggravated robbery and are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

The Armed Response Team also attended the scene.