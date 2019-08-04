Three men arrested following aggravated robbery at jewellery store in Auckland mall

Three men have been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a jewellery store in Auckland's St Lukes Westfield mall this afternoon.

Police say the men entered the store armed with bats and a hammer just before 3.30pm and took a "quantity of jewellery" before fleeing the mall.

They say no one was injured, but the mall was put into lockdown during the incident.

The men fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before they abandoned it near the Baldwin Ave train station.

There they travelled to Kingsland before jumping on another train bound for Ranui where they were found by police.

Police are still looking for one person.

Security have cordoned off a section of the ground level floor of St Lukes mall.

Walker and Hall jewellery store window smashed at St Lukes Mall. Source: 1 NEWS

1NEWS reporter Carla Penman is at the mall and says a window at Walker & Hall jewellery store has been smashed.

Police are questioning staff at stores within the cordon about what unfolded, the mall is otherwise operating as normal.

Speaking to 1NEWS, one retail worker said people were running and screaming as they rushed to get out of the shopping centre amid reports of a gunman.

She said that people said they saw a gun so they closed their store and locked it for safety. She says it was very frightening but the mall is now back to normal with shops open but there is a heavy police presence.

There had been reports on social media from those shopping at the mall during the robbery that there was a firearm present. Police say these reports haven't been confirmed.