 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Three men arrested after man shot with BB gun at Palmerston North service station

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three men have been arrested after a man was allegedly shot with a BB gun during an argument at a petrol station in Palmerston North yesterday.

Police car night generic

Police car (File picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said two men argued at the Gull station on Tremaine Avenue about 9.30pm before one of them left, returned in a vehicle, and allegedly shot the other with a BB gun.

The shot man was taken to hospital for treatment, and police found the vehicle soon afterwards.

Three men were arrested - they are aged 19, 24 and 28.

They will appear at Palmerston North District Court today to face firearms and wounding charges.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Manu Vatuvei released by UK Super League club Salford Red Devils after serious injury

00:30
2
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Most watched: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:36
3

Watch: Incredible aerial footage shows the huge scale of Guatemalan eruption and devastation left in its wake

00:24
4
Bay of Plenty Coast Assistant Area Commander Scott Bell says the Omokoroa house was blazing when the Fire Service arrived.

Fire and police units to investigate after one person dies in house fire near Tauranga


00:30
5
The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.

Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

00:13
The experienced group were caving in the Motueka Valley and were reported late returning last night.

Five cavers found, one injured, after being reported overdue from expedition near Nelson

The injured explorer will receive treatment in the cave before being taken out.


00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.

02:12
Steering NZ through the global financial crisis is among the achievements earning a knighthood for the ex-National leader.

He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.


Torrential rain creates road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 