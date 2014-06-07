Three men arrested after man shot with BB gun at Palmerston North service station

Source:
Three men have been arrested after a man was allegedly shot with a BB gun during an argument at a petrol station in Palmerston North yesterday.
Police said two men argued at the Gull station on Tremaine Avenue about 9.30pm before one of them left, returned in a vehicle, and allegedly shot the other with a BB gun.
The shot man was taken to hospital for treatment, and police found the vehicle soon afterwards.
Three men were arrested - they are aged 19, 24 and 28.
They will appear at Palmerston North District Court today to face firearms and wounding charges.
