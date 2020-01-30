Three Kiwi teens taken off train at China's border back together, but still trying to leave country

Three Waikato 18-year-olds who were caught up in the health checks and lockdowns in China amid the coronavirus outbreak are all back together, a father of one of the boys says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He told 1 NEWS they’re just trying to get the Waikato teenagers out of the country now, without having to fly out through Beijing.

Roger Prout yesterday told 1 NEWS his son Falcon and two friends, Stefan Thomson and Gaganjot Singh, had been traveling from Beijing on a train to Moscow on their OE.

But they didn’t make it that far.

Before the trio got to the border the train was stopped by medical officials, testing those on board for fever and other signs of coronavirus.

During testing, officials found Gaganjot had a temperature and a cough. Fearing he had been infected with the virus, officials then took all three boys off the train and into quarantine. Contact with family was limited at the time.