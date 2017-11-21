 

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Three people have been killed in two separate crashes in the North Island overnight.

Police car generic.

The first crash occurred in the Hawke's Bay just after 8pm last night on State Highway 2 at Nuhaka, east of Wairoa.

Two people were found dead at the scene and another person was found with critical injuries.

A helicopter transported that patient to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A diversion between Gisborne and Wairoa remains in place.

One person was killed following a crash involving multiple cars on Rongotea Road in Manawatū early this morning.

Emergency services told 1 NEWS they were called to the crash at around 1am.

Two people with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries were taken to Palmerston North Hospital. 

