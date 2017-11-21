Three injured, one critically, in two-vehicle crash south of Auckland

Three people have been injured, one of them critically, in a two-vehicle crash at Waiuku just south of Auckland.

Police and a rescue helicopter are attending the crash on Awhitu Road.

A section of Awhitu road is blocked and diversions are in place at the intersections of Taurangaruru Road and Kaihau Road.

Motorists in the Waiuku township area are being advised to delay their travel if possible due to the cordons in place and avoid the area if possible.