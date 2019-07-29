TODAY |

Three injured, one critically after overnight crash in Taupō

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have been injured after a crash along State Highway 5 in Taupō overnight. 

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, one person is in a critical condition, another in a serious condition and a third in a moderate condition after a two-car crash. 

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to the scene between Palmer Mill Rd and Tram Rd at around 12:20am. 

A cordon was temporarily put in place for all north and southbound traffic along SH5 but has since been lifted. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
