Three injured in smash on SH1 north of Wellington

Three people have been injured in a three-vehicle collision north of Wellington.

Emergency services are on the scene at the crash on State Highway One, just south of Otaki Bridge.

Otaki three-car crash. Photo: Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, Manawatu - Whanganui Source: Supplied

Police say one person is in a critical condition while another person is in a serious condition.

A third person is in a moderate condition.

One person was flown to Wellington Hospital by helicopter and another was flown to Palmerston North Hospital.

Police advise the road is closed between Otaki Gorge Rd and School Rd while the Serious Crash Unit investigate the crash.