Three injured after fire engulfs two-storey Auckland home

Three people have suffered from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Auckland this morning.

The Fire Service were called to a blaze at two storey home on Roberts Road, Glenfield just before 11am.

The house quickly went up in flames after smoke was initially reported, a Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"All of the occupants managed to make it out of the house but three people suffered some inhalation," he said.

They were treated on the scene by paramedics and did not need to be taken to hospital.