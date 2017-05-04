 

Three hours homework a night for primary school children is 'bizarre' - education expert

A viral letter by an Australian mother bemoaning the amount of homework given to her ten-year-old daughter has sparked debate on how much homework is too much.

How much is too much? Dr Stuart Middleton weighs in on the homework debate
The letter states that her daughter is given two to three hours homework a night and it is sending her into a state of depression.

Dr Stuart Middleton, an education adviser at the Manukau Institute of Technology told TVNZ's 1's Breakfast today that it is "bizarre" for a primary school student to be given two to three hours worth of homework.

When asked if homework is a waste of time Dr Middleton said: "It's a bit savage to say it is a waste of time, but some homework is more useful than others".

Expanding on this statement he suggested homework should be more about preparing for lessons the next day.

For example if a primary school student is learning about bugs the next day they could spend time identifying their favourite bug at home before going into the lesson.

"There's something wrong if students have to do huge amounts of homework, it means teacher's don't have the time to teach in class," Dr Middleton said.

He believes primary school students should ideally do less than one hour of homework a day and secondary students around one hour.

