Three hospitalised in two separate North Island crashes

At least three people have been taken to hospital after a series of crashes today.

Source: 1 NEWS

One person is in a serious condition after a two car crash in Napier just after 11 this morning.

According to a St John spokesperson, one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to the crash just south of Marine Parade.

One lane is blocked between Edwards Street and Sale Street with diversions in place.

Police are asking for motorists to avoid the area.

Earlier today two people were hospitalised in a serious condition, one having to be airlifted to hospital, after a crash in Warkworth.

The crash on Sandspit Rd occurred shortly before 10am.