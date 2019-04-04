TODAY |

Three hospitalised in two separate North Island crashes

Source:  1 NEWS

At least three people have been taken to hospital after a series of crashes today. 

Source: 1 NEWS

One person is in a serious condition after a two car crash in Napier just after 11 this morning. 

According to a St John spokesperson, one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to the crash just south of Marine Parade. 

One lane is blocked between Edwards Street and Sale Street with diversions in place. 

Police are asking for motorists to avoid the area. 

Earlier today two people were hospitalised in a serious condition, one having to be airlifted to hospital, after a crash in Warkworth. 

The crash on Sandspit Rd occurred shortly before 10am.

Cordons have been placed at intersections on Sandspit Road with Matakana Road and Sharp Road. 

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live updates: Jacinda Ardern gives details of what Covid-19 Level 2 will look like
2
PM outlines Level 2 rules - 'You'll no longer need to stick to your bubble'
3
North Island Vodafone users left without service as fibre cable accidentally cut
4
'Lockdown hair' no more - Hairdressers to reopen under Level 2 with 'appropriate PPE'
5
Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sets out what Level 2 rules will be
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ACT considers investigation into sexual harassment allegation in youth wing

02:19

Auckland Council eyes mandatory water restrictions as region faces worst drought on record

01:48

Activity-based businesses struggling to stay afloat as they await Government Covid-19 Level 2 announcement

01:54

New Covid-19 case makes testing for loss of smell symptom vital - expert