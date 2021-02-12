Three of four women charged in slaying of Wellington man plead not guilty

Three women have entered not guilty pleas related to the death of Wellington man Rau Tongia in the suburb of Karori on December 20.

By Jacob Johnson

The defendants appeared in the High Court this morning, two by audio visual link, and one in person.

Two of them can now be named as Shayde Weston, charged with murder, and Phoenix Colvin, charged as an accessory to the crime for hiding a gun.

A third woman, also charged with murder, has interim name suppression until at least her next appearance in March, during which the issue will be readdressed by the court.

A trial date has been set down for May next year.

Two further people have also been charged this week in relation to the case.

A 27-year-old woman’s been charged this morning with wounding Tongia with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and with being party to his murder.