Three of four people charged in Wellington kidnap, torture case plead not guilty

Gia Garrick
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Three of the four people charged with abducting and torturing a woman in central Wellington have pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Name suppression remains for the two women, who police charged with kidnapping after a two-month-long investigation. However, suppression has been lifted for the two men also charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are 30-year-old Willie Bentley and Samuel Gray, 27. The former is also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and has not yet entered a plea.

Police allege the four abducted a woman in the early hours of Wednesday, March 13. She was hospitalised several days later with multiple injuries, including a severed finger.

At the time of the arrests, police also seized a number of vehicles. They said their inquiries into what had occurred were ongoing.

All four of the accused are set to reappear for a case review hearing on August 8.

Source: 1 NEWS
