Three flats evacuated after Invercargill house fire

Three homes in a group of flats in the Invercargill suburb of Appleby were evacuated after a large fire in one of the flats.
One man suffered minor injuries and is in hospital as a precautionary measure, a spokesman for Southern Fire Services said.
Emergency services were called to fire, on Carinan Street, at 1:25am this morning.
Four fire crews fought the blaze, which they contained at around 3am.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
