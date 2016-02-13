Three face charges after shots fired at house in Masterton

Source:NZN
Police have made three arrests following shots being fired at a house in Masterton.
The incident took place in Grant Crescent on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Police patrolling the area stopped a car on River Road within minutes of the shots being fired and three men were arrested.
A firearm and ammunition were recovered.
The men are due to appear in the Masterton District Court today facing a number of firearms charges.
Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth says they are not looking for anyone over the incident.
"We were able to resolve this matter quickly and safely due to our staff already being close to where this occurred."
