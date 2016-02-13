Three face charges after shots fired at house in Masterton

Police have made three arrests following shots being fired at a house in Masterton.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The incident took place in Grant Crescent on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Police patrolling the area stopped a car on River Road within minutes of the shots being fired and three men were arrested.

A firearm and ammunition were recovered.

The men are due to appear in the Masterton District Court today facing a number of firearms charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth says they are not looking for anyone over the incident.