Three deaths reported following Pharmac epilepsy drug switch

Three deaths have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring after Pharmac forced patients using the medicine lamotrigine to switch brands.

About 11,000 people - most with epilepsy but some with mental health conditions - are switching to a generic form of the drug, called Logem.

Three deaths have now been reported as possible outcomes from the switch to the new drug.

Last month, RNZ reported a woman feared her daughter's sudden death was linked to her switch to Logem.

Source: rnz.co.nz

Pharmac instigated the switch, which will save it $30 million over five years, by pulling funding for the two main brands, Lamictal and Arrow, used by 90 per cent of New Zealanders with epilepsy.

Pharmac judged there was a "high" likelihood of "reports of break through seizures, mood destabilisation or adverse effects in one or more patients being attributed to the brand change".

rnz.co.nz

Official documents show medicine regulator Medsafe opposed the move, concerned about patient safety.
