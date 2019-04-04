Three dead, one in hospital after vehicle plunges into farm pond in Raetihi

Three people have died after a vehicle plunged into a farm pond near Raetihi today.

Source: 1 NEWS

“Three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services,” police said.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person had been transferred to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries in relation to the incident.

Whanganui DHB confirmed to 1 NEWS a 69-year-old man is in the hospital's emergency department "in a stable condition".

A spokesperson said "he's been here not that long".

It is unclear whether this person had been in the vehicle.

Police were called to the incident at a rural property in the central North Island town just after 11am.

Craig Hughes, a Caltex Raetihi employee, said he heard many sirens around the time of the incident – from police cars, ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter.

Police said they are working to support the family of those killed and have notified WorkSafe.