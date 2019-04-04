TODAY |

Three dead, one in hospital after vehicle plunges into farm pond in Raetihi

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have died after a vehicle plunged into a farm pond near Raetihi today.

Source: 1 NEWS

“Three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services,” police said.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person had been transferred to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries in relation to the incident.

Whanganui DHB confirmed to 1 NEWS a 69-year-old man is in the hospital's emergency department "in a stable condition". 

A spokesperson said "he's been here not that long".

It is unclear whether this person had been in the vehicle.

Police were called to the incident at a rural property in the central North Island town just after 11am. 

Craig Hughes, a Caltex Raetihi employee, said he heard many sirens around the time of the incident – from police cars, ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter.

Police said they are working to support the family of those killed and have notified WorkSafe.

Police said they were unable to say what kind of vehicle was involved.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three dead, one in hospital after vehicle plunges into farm pond in Raetihi
2
Body found in search for woman missing near Auckland's Hunua Falls for more than two weeks
3
Two New York police officers charged with assault after shoving protestor, 75, in George Floyd demonstration
4
No new Covid-19 cases on the eve of Cabinet considering a move to Level 1
5
Peace group says Government should have bought Air NZ planes instead of $1.5b Hercules
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36

Snowfall and ice warnings for South Island after chilly night

Homicide inquiry launched after man fatally stabbed in Northland

Person dies following single-car crash on Canterbury's State Highway 75

Arthur Taylor recalled to Rimutaka Prison, source says