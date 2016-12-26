Three dead after vehicle rolls in Canterbury, two teens in hospital

Source:
Three people died this morning in a car crash in Leeston, Canterbury.
A car rolled in the early hours of the morning killing three of the occupants - two males and a female.
Two other people, both teenage males, were taken to hospital. Both are in a stable condition, 1 NEWS was told.
The alarm was raised at 2.20am by a member of the public who came across the vehicle after it had rolled near the corner of Harts Road and Southbridge Road.
Eight people have now died on New Zealand roads since the holiday road toll period started last Friday.
