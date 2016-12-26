Three dead after vehicle rolls in Canterbury, two teens in hospital

Three people died this morning in a car crash in Leeston, Canterbury.

A car rolled in the early hours of the morning killing three of the occupants - two males and a female.

Two other people, both teenage males, were taken to hospital. Both are in a stable condition, 1 NEWS was told.

The alarm was raised at 2.20am by a member of the public who came across the vehicle after it had rolled near the corner of Harts Road and Southbridge Road.