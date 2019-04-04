Three dead after vehicle plunges into farm pond in Raetihi

Three people have died after a vehicle plunged into a farm pond near Raetihi today.

Source: 1 NEWS

“Three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services,” police said.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person had been transferred to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries in relation to the incident.

It is unclear whether this person had been in the vehicle.

Police were called to the incident at a rural property in the central North Island town just after 11am.