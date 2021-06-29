Three Christchurch Girls' High students formally report sexual harassment

Three students from Christchurch Girls' High School have come forward and formally reported sexual harassment incidents to police in the wake of the school's survey.

Christchurch Girls' High School. Source: Supplied

Yesterday, the survey of more than 700 pupils revealed students are experiencing widespread sexual abuse outside the school.

The survey was sent to 1042 consenting students, with 725 participating. Results showed more than 20 students reported being raped.

Principal Christine O'Neill said today the results had brought a number of students forward to report their experiences.

"Three girls came forward yesterday to formally report incidents and nine have spoken with police and our counsellors, and are considering more formal reporting," she said.

"They are being well supported. The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students remain our number one priorities.

"A number of students went home yesterday after the morning assembly at which we told them about the survey. There’s no doubt the information were triggering for some students."

Where to get help for sexual violence. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective inspector Gregory Murton said he expects more girls to come forward.

"We often see this. As one feels they can come forward, others do too. That’s why shining a light on this unacceptable behaviour and supporting people to report it, is so important," he said.

The survey was conducted after a group of students at the school protested against sexual harassment in May.