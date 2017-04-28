 

Three of China's top 10 most wanted corrupt officials are fugitives in Auckland - reports

Three of China’s top 10 most wanted corrupt officials are in Auckland, according to reports out of China.

Such reports are not released without state approval and this is the first time the Chinese government has released the ranking of these fugitives and where they think they are living.

They are part of the so-called '100 Chinese Fugitives' being sought in association with China's Operation Skynet.

Jiang Lei is number two on the list. He reportedly fled to New Zealand in 2007 and is suspected of embezzlement of public funds to buy real estate while on the China Trade Promotion Committee.

Jiang Lei

Source: Central Anti-corruption Coordination Group

His current possible residence is reported to be at Cockle Bay, in east Auckland.

Number five on the list is Chen Xingming of the China Electric Power Company who fled to New Zealand in 2002.

Chen Xingming

Source: Central Anti-corruption Coordination Group

He is suspected of misappropriation of a "huge amount of public funds" and is said to be possibly living in Auckland's Half Moon Bay.

Xuan Xiuying is number 10 on the list and is also suspected of misappropriation of public funds.

Xuan Xiuying

Source: Central Anti-corruption Coordination Group

She's said to have fled to New Zealand in 2002 and could be residing at Eastern Beach, Auckland.

Also, at number 15 is Yu Tainian who fled to this country in 2007, and is accused of corruption around "huge land transactions" while involved with a new technology industrial park.

His current possible place of residence is given as a road in Auckland's One Tree Hill.

Yu Tainian

Source: Central Anti-corruption Coordination Group

