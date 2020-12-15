Three children remain in hospital after fatal helicopter crash near Kaikōura

Investigations are underway into a tragic helicopter crash which killed two adults and seriously injured three children yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The helicopter went down north of Kaikōura at the Kekerengu River mouth just before 1pm.

All three children were flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Two of the children are now stable, but one is in intensive care.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Locals said they rushed to the wreckage to drag occupants from the helicopter.

Store worker Murray Harford told 1 NEWS, "we all just heard a bang as it hit the ground and all the locals rushed out and rallied around with blankets and that sort of thing, and we managed to get some of the people out of the helicopter".

"Came out, saw it, sprinted down here," Joshua King said. "Went over by the crash and helped out as much as I could."