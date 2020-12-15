TODAY |

Three children remain in hospital after fatal helicopter crash near Kaikōura

Source:  1 NEWS

Investigations are underway into a tragic helicopter crash which killed two adults and seriously injured three children yesterday.

Locals raced to pull people from the wreckage after the aircraft went down on a beach about 60km north of Kaikōura Source: 1 NEWS

The helicopter went down north of Kaikōura at the Kekerengu River mouth just before 1pm.

All three children were flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Two of the children are now stable, but one is in intensive care.

Coastal Lodge owner Ian Mhertens said three children were aboard the helicopter as it crashed near Kaikōura. Source: 1 NEWS

Locals said they rushed to the wreckage to drag occupants from the helicopter.

Store worker Murray Harford told 1 NEWS, "we all just heard a bang as it hit the ground and all the locals rushed out and rallied around with blankets and that sort of thing, and we managed to get some of the people out of the helicopter".

"Came out, saw it, sprinted down here," Joshua King said. "Went over by the crash and helped out as much as I could."

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has now opened an inquiry to find out how the accident happened.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
