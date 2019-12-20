Three children orphaned after husband injured in White Island eruption dies after wife

Three children have been left without their parents after an American man died following his wife after being caught in the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Pratap 'Paul' Singh Source: Supplied

Police confirmed yesterday that another person had died from their injuries, bringing the total death toll from the eruption to 21.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has named the man as Atlanta-based Pratap "Paul" Singh, whose wife Mayuri died last year on December 22.

The pair had a son and twin girls.

Pratap 'Paul' Singh with his wife Mayuari Singh. Source: Supplied

A friend, Rina Gupta, wrote a touching tribute to Paul on Facebook.

"Life takes a cruel turn when you least expect it," she wrote.

"After Mayuri's sad demise, her soulmate decided to join her with God.

"Pratap 'Paul' Singh was a loyal friend and family.

"He left behind a great legacy of service, love and faith but none greater than the precious children who'll now feel the wrath of this cold world.

"They are the ones who are in my prayers everyday.

"Paul was an energetic, witty and a compassionate person but also had a 'larger than life' persona that made him the center of attraction at any event.

"While his service to the society is well known, Paul was also instrumental in getting countless folks get started in their businesses without an ounce of expectation.

"Such people truly come along once in a lifetime and no wonder God was in such a rush to have him back.