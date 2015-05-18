TODAY |

Three charged over dairy burglary in Darfield after police find lolly load at crash scene

Source:  1 NEWS

Two youths and an adult have been arrested after police accused them of burglarizing a Darfield dairy, stealing a load of lollies.

The burglary took place early today, police said, but they then received word of a minor crash on the outskirts of Darfield, inland from Christchurch, just before 5am.

Police arrived at the scene and found a load of confectionery inside the vehicle, they said. 

The occupants of the vehicle were then arrested and charged with burglary.

Two youths will appear at Youth Court today, while a 23-year-old man is expected to appear at Christchurch District Court.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Steel mill alerts employees that NZ's latest coronavirus victim is an employee
2
'The tears are falling' - Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons dies
3
Prince Harry and Meghan dazzle as they step out for final joint public engagement before quitting royal duties
4
Banks pull out of tomorrow's Wellington International Pride Parade
5
Immigration health rules hit new parents: 'Not having any whānau here broke us'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Gun reforms: Government split over second phase of legislation
00:25

Man charged with murder, two days after person found stabbed to death in Christchurch

Man charged with murder over Ōtara shooting
00:46

Ministry of Health confirms fourth case of coronavirus in NZ