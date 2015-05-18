Three charged over dairy burglary in Darfield after police find lolly load at crash scene

Two youths and an adult have been arrested after police accused them of burglarizing a Darfield dairy, stealing a load of lollies.

The burglary took place early today, police said, but they then received word of a minor crash on the outskirts of Darfield, inland from Christchurch, just before 5am.

Police arrived at the scene and found a load of confectionery inside the vehicle, they said.

The occupants of the vehicle were then arrested and charged with burglary.