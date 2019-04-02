Three charged with murder in connection with Hastings man's death last year

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery and death of a Hastings man in April last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hawke's Bay Police said three men - aged 41, 29 and 28 - had been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in connection to Jermaine Ramos’ death.

Mr Ramos, 33, was found dead at a residential property in Akina, Hastings on April 1, 2019.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was also charged with the alleged aggravated robbery of Mr Ramos.