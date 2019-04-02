TODAY |

Three charged with murder in connection with Hastings man's death last year

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery and death of a Hastings man in April last year.

Hawke's Bay Police said three men - aged 41, 29 and 28 - had been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in connection to Jermaine Ramos’ death.

Mr Ramos, 33, was found dead at a residential property in Akina, Hastings on April 1, 2019.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was also charged with the alleged aggravated robbery of Mr Ramos.

One of the men appeared in Hastings District Court today and was remanded in custody. The other two men will appear in court tomorrow.

