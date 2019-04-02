TODAY |

Three-car-crash closes State Highway 2 between Katikati and Tauranga

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
Transport
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

A three-car-crash has closed State Highway 2 at Aongatete, between Katikati and Tauranga.

There is expected to be major congestion, with no local road detour available in the area.

The crash happened just before 4pm, with at least one person needing to be freed from a vehicle.

A St John spokesperson says one person in a serious condition, and two in a minor condition, were transported to Tauranga Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ is assisting with traffic management.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel while the scene is cleared.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
Transport
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
2
Heavy rain set to hit Auckland this afternoon, winds of up to 95km/h expected
3
Dunedin property where Bain family slayings occurred up for sale
4
Leeann Ailini Scott
Remains found in Northland scrubland confirmed as woman missing for four-and-a-half years
5
Wave (file picture).
MetService warns of 'rogue waves' up and down west coast as severe gales, king tides combine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland man charged with smuggling over 480,000 cigarettes into the country
01:03
Sam 'Twizz' Pearson and Chris ‘Cover-H’ Hunt talk about what it takes to be a professional gamer.

Esports gamers are athletes, Kiwi Fortnite duo who won $75,000 at major tournament say

Heavy rain set to hit Auckland this afternoon, winds of up to 95km/h expected

Students label artist Theo Schoon’s work racist, call for boycott of Wellington exhibition