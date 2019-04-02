Three-car-crash closes State Highway 2 between Katikati and Tauranga

A three-car-crash has closed State Highway 2 at Aongatete, between Katikati and Tauranga.

There is expected to be major congestion, with no local road detour available in the area.

The crash happened just before 4pm, with at least one person needing to be freed from a vehicle.

A St John spokesperson says one person in a serious condition, and two in a minor condition, were transported to Tauranga Hospital.



Fire and Emergency NZ is assisting with traffic management.