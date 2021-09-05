Three Auckland terrorist attack victims remain critical in hospital

Three people attacked by a terrorist at Auckland's LynnMall remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Armed police stand outside LynnMall in Auckland. Source: Associated Press

One other person in Auckland City Hospital is in a stable condition.

Another person, who was being treated at Middlemore Hospital, was discharged yesterday and is recovering at home.

Police yesterday confirmed the victims are four women aged 29, 43, 60 and 66, and three men aged 53, 57 and 77.

Five of the six victims transported to hospital on Friday had been stabbed, and one had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Overnight, police identified a seventh victim in this attack, who received a minor injury which he treated at home. This man narrowly avoided more serious injury when he evaded the attacker.

Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen. Source: Virakesari Online

On Friday, terrorist Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen travelled by train to the supermarket in LynnMall, arriving just before 2.30pm.

The surveillance team following the 32-year-old Sri Lankan, who was being monitored as a threat with extremist views, observed him taking a trolley at the Countdown supermarket and begin shopping as they had observed him doing on previous occasions.

He was shopping as normal for about 10 minutes before the attack started.