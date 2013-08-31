TODAY |

Three Auckland schools closing for 72 hours with coronavirus cases or likely Covid-19 cases

Three schools across Auckland will close for 72 hours with students or staff members either having or likely to have coronavirus. 

Glendowie College said a student had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and so the school will close for the recommended 72 hours.

Marist College for girls in Mt Albert is also going to close for three days after a teacher reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Elderly teachers staying home, forcing schools to scramble as they try to keep it business as usual

Marist Primary next door will also close as a precaution.

Randwick Park Intermediate School in South Auckland has also confirmed it will close for 72 hours with one of their students a probable case of Covid-19.

Parent at Mt Roskill Grammar School has coronavirus, attended school evening

The student has been tested but the results may not come back until tomorrow.

Randwick Park said the student and household were in full isolation.

