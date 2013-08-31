Three Auckland schools closing for 72 hours with coronavirus cases or likely Covid-19 cases

Three schools across Auckland will close for 72 hours with students or staff members either having or likely to have coronavirus.
Glendowie College said a student had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and so the school will close for the recommended 72 hours.
Marist College for girls in Mt Albert is also going to close for three days after a teacher reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
Marist Primary next door will also close as a precaution.
Randwick Park Intermediate School in South Auckland has also confirmed it will close for 72 hours with one of their students a probable case of Covid-19.
The student has been tested but the results may not come back until tomorrow.
Randwick Park said the student and household were in full isolation.