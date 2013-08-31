Three Auckland schools closing for 72 hours with coronavirus cases or likely Covid-19 cases

Three schools across Auckland will close for 72 hours with students or staff members either having or likely to have coronavirus.

Source: 1 NEWS

Glendowie College said a student had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and so the school will close for the recommended 72 hours.

Marist College for girls in Mt Albert is also going to close for three days after a teacher reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Marist Primary next door will also close as a precaution.

Randwick Park Intermediate School in South Auckland has also confirmed it will close for 72 hours with one of their students a probable case of Covid-19.

The student has been tested but the results may not come back until tomorrow.