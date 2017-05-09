Three Auckland Prison officers charged after prison brawl

Three Corrections officers have been charged after an incident at Auckland Prison earlier this year.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's alleged inmates attacked corrections officers on the 20th of May, resulting in one officer being stabbed multiple times.

While Police have charged three prisoners as a result of the attack, they've also been investigating the force used by three corrections officers following the attack.

This was due to the injuries received by the prisoners and also after concerns were raised by Corrections.

One officer will be charged with assault with intent to injure, another with attempting to pervert the course of justice, and a third with causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard.

Andy Langley, Auckland Prison's Director, told 1 NEWS that they are working closely with Police following the allegations.

The Corrections Inspectorate is carrying out a scheduled in-depth inspection of Auckland Prison at the moment, which looks at all aspects of the facility including prisoner welfare.