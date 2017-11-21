Three arrests as cops find meth, guns and cash in Canterbury gang raids

Three people have been arrested, and firearms and drugs located, after police executed search warrants at addresses connected with the Tribesman gang in North Canterbury and Christchurch.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Greg Murton says one of the properties is believed to be a new pad in the process of being set up by the gang in Ohoka.

He says methamphetamine, cash and seven firearms were located at addresses in Cranford St, Jacksons Rd, Lower Sefton Rd and Barbadoes Street in Christchurch.

A 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested and are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

They face charges that include possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Det Insp Murton says the search warrants follow an extensive investigation over the past three months into a number of members and associates of the Tribesman gang.

Six other members and associates have been arrested previously.