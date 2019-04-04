TODAY |

Three arrested after stealing vehicle from car dealership in south-east Auckland

Three men have been arrested after a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership in south-east Auckland overnight.

Police say they were notified of the break-in on Stonedon Drive, in East Tamaki, at about midnight.

A white ute was stolen from the dealership and driven to Maurice Paykel Place, where it crashed into a commercial premises. The men in the vehicle then entered the building on foot.

Police quickly arrested one person, while two others climbed into the ceiling. One of the pair subsequently fell to the ground.

Police provided first aid at the scene and the alleged offender was taken to Middlemore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person was arrested without incident.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with burglary, while a 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary and wilful damage.

Both are due to appear in Manukau District Court today.

The man in hospital has not yet been charged.

