Three arrested after police roll out new drug-testing device in Auckland

Emily van Velthooven, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Three arrests were made over the weekend since police rolled out its Lumi drug scan device.

Drug testing service Lumi Drug Scan. Source: 1 NEWS

The handheld device allows officers to test on the spot for methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA – three of the most harmful and common drugs on the New Zealand market.

The trial began last Thursday, with devices deployed at 34 places across Counties Manukau and Auckland Central districts.

Fifty items have been scanned so far, 17 of which returned positive tests for methamphetamine.

One person was arrested and charged in Counties Manukau with possession for supply of methamphetamine after it was allegedly located.

In the Auckland Central district, two people have been arrested and charged, one with possession of meth and another with possession and supply of a class A drug. 

Two others were warned and referred to health services due to circumstances.

Superintendent Mike Johnson, acting assistant commissioner for investigations and serious crimes, says the variance in the amount of people charged or referred compared to the amount of tests is due to the fact there were multiple positive tests on different packages that one alleged offender had.

"Police are extremely happy with the first few days of the pilot," he told 1 NEWS.

